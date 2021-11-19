Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $143.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe FS lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lowe FS now owns 314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

