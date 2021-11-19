Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Raised to Buy at MKM Partners

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $166.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $156.00. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21. The firm has a market cap of $399.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $308,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

