Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €51.25 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €51.25 ($60.29) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($58.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.05 ($60.06).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €44.81 ($52.72) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.55.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

