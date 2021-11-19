Warp Finance (WARP) Price Tops $607.25 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $607.25 or 0.01044764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 126.5% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $2.89 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

