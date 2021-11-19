Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 14th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $157,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $256,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,100,000.

Shares of NYSE WARR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,325. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

