Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.73

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 28025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $987.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

