Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the October 14th total of 372,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 507,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of WDH stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.75. 223,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $145.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.