WaykiChain Price Hits $0.18 (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $38.22 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00221540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.