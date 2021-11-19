WazirX (WRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54.29 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $413.40 million and $54.29 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

