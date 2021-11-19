Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 2,542 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.18. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,956. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $211.29 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

