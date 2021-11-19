Webster Bank N. A. Buys 163 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock worth $15,754,455 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $684.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,159. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $661.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $586.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

