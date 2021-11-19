Webster Bank N. A. Buys 3,616 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 647,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,305,848. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $368.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

