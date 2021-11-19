Webster Bank N. A. Buys 77 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 808.2% during the third quarter. Linden Rose Investment LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,218,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock valued at $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $31.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,727.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,398.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3,395.31. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.