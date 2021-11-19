Webster Bank N. A. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 66.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 631.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $40,113,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

COST stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,203. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $530.80. The company has a market cap of $235.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $475.09 and a 200 day moving average of $433.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.