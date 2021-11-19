Webster Bank N. A. Has $11.38 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after buying an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after buying an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $471.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $355.49 and a twelve month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

