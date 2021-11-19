Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.12 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 466,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,770,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.15.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.12. The stock had a trading volume of 209,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

