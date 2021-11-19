Webster Bank N. A. Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $12,101,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock worth $501,771,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,018.44. 24,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,485. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,032.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,853.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,686.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.