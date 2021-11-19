Webster Bank N. A. Has $6.88 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $406.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $406.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $428.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

