Webster Bank N. A. Has $9.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,887,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,549 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70.

