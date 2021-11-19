Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 31,210 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.94. 495,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,053,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $327.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.28.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.