Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $7.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $915.23. 4,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,895. The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $663.24 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $900.47 and its 200-day moving average is $890.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

