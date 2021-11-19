Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $232.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $236.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

