Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,728 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,763. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and have sold 82,270 shares worth $4,627,515. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

