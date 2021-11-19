Webster Bank N. A. Sells 3,250 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Webster Bank N. A. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

RTX stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $85.37. 21,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,600. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

