Webster Bank N. A. Sells 6,527 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

