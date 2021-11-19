Webster Bank N. A. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,678,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.18.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

