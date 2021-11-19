Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,581 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

