Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 3,804 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

