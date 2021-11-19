Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,375.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,438.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,310.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 259.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

