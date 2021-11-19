Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,607 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

