Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for alstria office REIT (AOX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for alstria office REIT (ETR: AOX):

11/16/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €20.05 ($22.78) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €19.50 ($22.16) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/5/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.50 ($18.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/4/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €19.00 ($21.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €20.00 ($22.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/4/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €18.00 ($20.45) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/4/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €16.50 ($18.75) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €18.40 ($20.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/19/2021 – alstria office REIT was given a new €17.00 ($19.32) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

Shares of alstria office REIT stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting €19.36 ($22.00). 1,116,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. alstria office REIT-AG has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.44.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.