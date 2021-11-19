Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Jenoptik (JEN)

Jenoptik (ETR: JEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/11/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($36.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/10/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($42.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/10/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($42.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($42.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($42.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/26/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €38.00 ($43.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($36.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($34.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €38.00 ($43.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/20/2021 – Jenoptik was given a new €37.00 ($42.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

ETR:JEN traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €33.90 ($38.52). 149,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23. Jenoptik AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a fifty-two week high of €36.14 ($41.07). The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

