Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McAfee (MCFE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE):

11/18/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

11/9/2021 – McAfee had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – McAfee was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

11/8/2021 – McAfee was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

10/18/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – McAfee is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

MCFE opened at $25.58 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.36.

Get McAfee Corp alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 906,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McAfee by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,641,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.