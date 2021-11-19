Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OSB Group (OSB)

OSB Group (LON: OSB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – OSB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – OSB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/11/2021 – OSB Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – OSB Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock.

LON OSB opened at GBX 504.50 ($6.59) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 499.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 484.40. OSB Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

