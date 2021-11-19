Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP):

11/10/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/4/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/1/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($98.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/25/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($81.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($80.68) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($98.86) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/20/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of COP stock traded down €0.65 ($0.74) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €74.25 ($84.38). 26,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($67.50) and a 1 year high of €85.35 ($96.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is €73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €71.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 62.19.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.