Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Engie (ENGI)

Engie (EPA: ENGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/11/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/11/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.50 ($20.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/2/2021 – Engie was given a new €13.50 ($15.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/11/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.80 ($18.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/1/2021 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($19.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ENGI opened at €13.35 ($15.71) on Friday. Engie Sa has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

