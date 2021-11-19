Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tecnoglass (TGLS)

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Tecnoglass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

11/9/2021 – Tecnoglass had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $35.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Tecnoglass had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Tecnoglass was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

9/21/2021 – Tecnoglass is now covered by analysts at Sidoti. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

