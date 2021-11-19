Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.72% of Weis Markets worth $23,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

