WELL (WELL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $42,710.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 19th. WELL has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $42,710.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 8% against the dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00049304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00224996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00090293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

