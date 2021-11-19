Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 252,144 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 252,144 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 4.04% of Griffon worth $58,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Griffon by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 105,345 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Griffon by 104,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Griffon by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.02 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. Griffon’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

