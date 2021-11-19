Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 1,792,934 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.60% of Western Union worth $55,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 347.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $16.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.