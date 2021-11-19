Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 21,046 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.33% of Cardinal Health worth $55,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

