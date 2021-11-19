Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 41,032 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.85% of Central Garden & Pet worth $54,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

