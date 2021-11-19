Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 78,285 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 667,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.48% of Grand Canyon Education worth $60,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251,034 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,749,000 after purchasing an additional 362,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,651 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,005,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.23.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.