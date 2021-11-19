Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,201 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.49% of Spire worth $55,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Spire by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

SR opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.