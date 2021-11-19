Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $56,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after buying an additional 143,231 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,133,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,220 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,544.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,433.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

