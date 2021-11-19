Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 5.21% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $59,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHG opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

