Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.85 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 282,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.40% of Southwestern Energy worth $53,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

