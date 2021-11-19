Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.85 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,496,578 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 282,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.40% of Southwestern Energy worth $53,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,456,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.96.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Southwestern Energy Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
