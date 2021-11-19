Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $53.93 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.85% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.67. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.