Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $54.68 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.76% of Integer worth $54,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ITGR opened at $89.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.